James Calcott, 39, of Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with identity fraud and 12 counts of breaking and entering and theft of property.

Calcott was out of jail on bond when he was arrested, according to a report from the Siloam Springs Police Department.

The report states that during his first arrest on Dec. 11, Calcott resisted arrest and assaulted an officer.

On Friday, he was being held in the Benton County Jail as suspect in a series of thefts and break-ins.

Siloam Springs began investigating the break-ins on Nov. 20, the release states.

Community members who have any information about crimes related to breaking or entering, or theft, are asked to contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118 or tips@siloamsprings.com.

General News on 12/23/2018