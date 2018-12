A story titled "Veterans honored at Christmas" published in the Dec. 19 issue of the Herald-Leader about the Christmas Honors event that took place on Dec. 15 at Oak Hill Cemetery incorrectly stated that the Decatur High School football team helped prepare the wreaths the night before the event. It was actually the Siloam Springs High School football team who volunteered. The newspaper apologizes for the error.

