Discover Siloam Springs is one of three finalists up for a 2019 Henry Award in the category of Community Tourism Development from the Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism.

The winners of the awards will be revealed during the 45th annual Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism scheduled for Feb. 24-26 in Hot Springs, according to a press release from the department. The awards ceremony will take place during the Governor's Banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

The Henry Awards honor Henri de Tonti, the man historians consider to be among the first "Arkansas Travelers," the release states. They recognize individuals, organizations and communities in a total of seven categories.

Discover Siloam Springs is a tourism brand identity and website that was launched in June. The brand identity includes a logo, tag lines and website, discoversiloamsprings.com. It is the result of a collaboration between the city, Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Siloam Springs. Blogs for Brands, a local company, also helped with the creation of the identity and website.

During a city board meeting in April, Holland Hayden, city communications manager, explained the three entities have been working separately toward tourism, but wanted to unify their efforts to be more efficient and give residents and tourists one place to find out what to do, where to go and where to eat in Siloam Springs.

General News on 12/26/2018