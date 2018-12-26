Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader The American Legion Siloam Post 29 held "Christmas Honors" on Dec. 15 at Oak Hill Cemetery, where the community gathered to honor veterans buried in Siloam Springs. Following the posting of the colors by Post 29's Honor Guard, a rifle salute, a speech from the mayor and a few other scheduled items, those attending were given the opportunity to help lay wreaths on the headstones of veterans in the cemetery. Before beginning that process, some of the event's organizers and sponsors gathered for a picture.