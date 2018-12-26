Photo submitted The Manna Center in Siloam Springs was chosen to receive a $2,500 donation from the Harps Charity Golf Classic and was presented the check on Dec. 15. Pictured (from left) is Marla Sappington, the Manna Center Operations Manager and newly-elected city board member who will take office in January; Barbara Leonard, a Harps Foods employee who nominated the organization for the award; Mark Brooker, Manna Center Executive Director.

The Harps Charity Golf Classic presented a donation of $2,500 to the Manna Center on Dec. 15 to assist them in their efforts to reduce food insecurity in the community.

The Harps Charity Golf Classic is a charity golf program and an extension of Harps Food. Since its inception, it has raised more than $2.5 million for over 550 charities in cities in north and central Arkansas, eastern Oklahoma and southwest Missouri, according to a press release. These charities are located in communities where Harps or Price Cutter stores are located, and the recipients of the donations are nominated by Harp employees.

This year, The Manna Center was nominated by employee-owner Barbara Leonard and chosen by a committee to receive a donation to honor their contributions in helping to fight food insecurity, the press release states. The Manna Center is celebrating its 25th year of helping families in need, and this holiday season it has given out over 450 holiday meal bags and turkeys, in addition to other foods, clothing and Christmas toys. This year, they have blessed more than 13,000 people with different forms of assistance.

General News on 12/26/2018