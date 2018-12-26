Sign in
News Obits Sports Opinion Business Friends & Family Special Sections
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Two Siloam Springs students on SAU honor roll by Staff Reports | December 26, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.

MAGNOLIA, Ark., -- Two Siloam Springs students were recently named to Southern Arkansas University's fall 2018 dean's list.

SAU announced the names of 509 students who earned a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the fall 2018 semester and recognition on the SAU's Dean's List.

Students honored from this area include the following:

• Danielle Boyster is a freshman Performing Arts: Theatre major

• Kristopher Johnson is a sophomore Computer Science: Privacy and Cyber Security major.

For more information about SAU, visit https://www.saumag.edu/

General News on 12/26/2018

Print Headline: Two Siloam Springs students on SAU honor roll

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT