Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs girls soccer team won the program's fifth straight state title in May at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

6. Bike Lane Project

On Oct. 16, the city board of directors voted 6-1 to approve the "Bike Lane Pilot Project," a one-year, temporary experiment aimed at studying the effects of certain traffic-alleviation measures.

Specifically, the main components of the project were called "pinch-points" and "chicanes," and speed humps were placed in between them. The premise behind the experiment was to first observe whether these measures would reduce vehicular speeds and second, whether reduced speeds would lead to increased usage of city streets and sidewalks by pedestrians and motorists.

Seven weeks later in their Dec. 4 meeting, the board voted to remove all pinch points and chicanes, with the exception of one on Harvard Street. The decision came as a result of backlash from some residents living near the impacted areas, which were mainly on Harvard Street, Elm Street, West Jefferson Street and Maxwell Street.

After its approval a number of complaints were made by residents, at board meetings up until the December meeting, who cited concerns that the project wasn't aesthetically appealing. Many also questioned whether the pinch points and chicanes actually made things safer for pedestrians.

On the other hand, the project received support from a number of residents who also lived in the area, who said that it makes them and their families feel safer in their neighborhood. For the organizations overseeing the project -- BikeNWA and Lane Shift -- the reversal eliminated much of their ability to collect data or draw conclusions on whether the project accomplished its goals.

Data collected through traffic counters for the remaining pinch point on Harvard Street, however, indicates that they are effective. At this location, the average speed has decreased by 5 miles per hour, the number of vehicles traveling at 30 miles per hour has decreased from 19.3 percent to 5.8 percent and the number of vehicles traveling 35 miles per hour has decreased from 2.9 percent to .5 percent.

7. Rodeo Grounds relocation

The city came close to relocating the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds from Cheri Whitlock Drive to Lincoln Street in 2017, but when construction bids for the new facility came in over budget and the sale of the current land fell through, the project stalled.

Delays in the city's effort to relocate the rodeo grounds have been festering for more than a decade. Discussions on the topic began as far back as 2001 and in 2013, the city purchased a 20-acre property located at 2251 S. Lincoln St. with intentions of relocating the arena and accompanying facilities there.

Events at the rodeo grounds are mainly facilitated through the Siloam Springs Riding Club, which was founded in 1944. The club held the first rodeo in 1958 and in 1964, the city granted the riding club a 99-year lease for the property.

When approving the 2017 budget in 2016, the city approved $800,000 for rebuilding the rodeo grounds on the property on Lincoln Street. Then in October 2017, city board members approved a sale price of $382,695.50 for the 11-acre tract of land and passed a resolution that authorized the mayor and city clerk to sell the property to the Siloam Springs School District as long as bids for the new rodeo facility came in under $1.2 million.

However, in January 2018 bids for the project came in at $1.4 million and city board members decided to hold off on the project because of budget gap.

School board members approved a counteroffer of $440,800 for the property in March 2018, but city board members decided the additional $60,000 wouldn't be enough to offset the budget shortfall. In April, the school district purchased an 11-acre tract of privately-owned land adjacent to the rodeo grounds for a total of $440,000. School officials said the land could possibly be used for the development of a new sports complex.

Requests from city staff to outside entities for grants and additional funding -- including private companies like Miller Coors, Wrangler Jeans or Polaris Sports Outdoors, in addition to state agencies like the Arkansas State Park and Tourism Board -- have been unsuccessful. The most recent discussion that has taken place on the issue was in September during a city board workshop, where City Administrator Phillip Patterson perhaps best summed up the current circumstances.

"So here we are in 2018 and we're still having a difficult time trying to address this," Patterson said. "There's no question in my mind that relocating the rodeo grounds is in the best interest of the city. It's in the best interest of the riding club and in the best interest of the community as a whole, but at this time, I can't find a clear, financially feasible path to move forward to relocate the rodeo grounds."

8. Five-peat for SSHS girls soccer

The Siloam Springs High School girls soccer team won their fifth consecutive state championship on May 18, becoming the first in state history to accomplish this.

The championships took place at Razorback Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas and their opponent in the match was Benton, who they defeated 1-0. They also defeated Benton 5-2 on May 6 at the 6A-West Conference title game. The single goal was scored by senior Megan Hutto in the 29th minute of the first half, and she was assisted by freshman Madison Race. Hutto earned the title of Most Valuable Player, an honor she was also given as a freshman after the team beat Searcy 1-0 to win the championships in 2015.

"I'm really just proud of us today and how we played the whole state tournament," Hutto said. "We played so hard. I know it was really tight. I got really scared and tired. It was our last game together, so we had to keep going and keep pushing and want it more."

Benton's offense started out strong at the beginning of the game. Thanks to senior goalie Sydney Bomstad, however, who made three saves within the first 10 minutes, Siloam Springs began to gain momentum as the first half progressed. After having a point on the scoreboard, the team shifted to a defensive strategy in the second half, which was led by Bomstad, her fellow seniors Meghan Kennedy and Brooklyn Buckminster, and junior Hailey Dorsey.

"We knew it would be a tough battle," Siloam Springs coach Brent Crenshaw said. "Benton's got a good team, good players. ... I knew that they would play hard. We were able to withstand the first 10 to 15 minutes. That was huge. We controlled the game. We couldn't finish goal number two. I think we had plenty of chances, we just couldn't finish."

9. High school cross country wins fifth straight title

The girls cross country team at Siloam Springs High School won its fifth state championship in a row on Nov. 2 at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs

The Lady Panthers placed all seven of its scoring positions in the top 35 for a total of 86 points, putting them 16 ahead of the second place finisher, Jonesboro, and 38 ahead of the third place finisher, Vilonia. This was an improvement from the previous week at the 5A-West Conference Meet, where Vilonia finished behind the Lady Panthers by just two points. Top placers from Siloam Springs in the day's race included Chloe McGooden, who finished seventh overall with a time of 21:09.3 and received a medal for placing in the top 10.

Sophomore Quincy Efurd placed 14th with a time of 21:43.5 and junior Candy Dubon placed 16th after running a 21:47.7. McGooden, Efurd and Dubon earned all-state honors for placing in the top 17 runners, or 10 percent of participants. Head coach Sharon Jones said after the race that Efurd and McGooden played an important role in the team's overall strategy.

"Chloe ran tight last year, and our goal for today was for Chloe to run relaxed," Jones said. "Our two words this morning were 'calm' and 'confident,' because we are running from a place of victory. We have been there. We won last week (at the conference meet). We just need to do it again, so this morning we just tried to get the girls calm. We tried to get them to step up to the starting line like they would any 5K and just run their best."

This is the eighth state championship won by the Lady Panther's cross country in the history of the program, with other titles won in 2001, 2002, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. According to Efurd, the victory was just a result of the team doing their best.

"We had a big group discussion before the race, and we were all like, 'win or lose we're all in this together,'" Efurd said. "Even if second place is our best, it doesn't matter because we all know that we did the best we could."

10. SSHS District-JBU enter partnership on track facility

The Siloam Springs School Board approved a partnership with John Brown University on Oct. 9 that will enable renovations and resurfacing to take place at the middle school's track and field facilities.

In exchange for shared-use of the facilities, the university agreed to provide half of the necessary funds -- $400,000. JBU also announced that in light of the new partnership, they will be launching an NAIA intercollegiate track and field program in fall 2019.

Provisions contained in the memorandum of understanding allow for JBU to use the track for 12 years, or until it needs to be resurfaced. In any case, the partnership can be renewed provided each school cover half the cost. Renovations for Glenn W. Black Stadium include reconstruction of the sub-surface of the track to replace it with a material more suitable for running.

Other projects will include steeple chase pit and altering the interior ends of the track to make them more practical for field events. School district workers will also be removing the stands on the west side of the facility and renovating the public restrooms near the stands on the east side. Officials from both institutions have expressed enthusiasm for the project, such as school board superintendent Ken Ramey.

"We are excited to partner with John Brown University to rebuild our track into a modern and safe facility, an endeavor that neither of us could undertake without this partnership," Ramey said. "In the future, with our excellent coaches and student athletes, we can host 5A Conference, State and Meet of Champions events.

"Last year, we had 152 total students participating in track, grades seven through 12," Ramey said. "We sincerely appreciate the relationship and partnerships we have with John Brown University. The shared use of the track and field facilities will certainly benefit students from seventh grade through their college years."

A statement from JBU President Chip Pollard echoed a similar sentiment.

"We are deeply grateful to Siloam Springs School District for allowing us to enter into this partnership with them," Pollard said. "This new track will be a great asset to SSSD, JBU and the community of Siloam Springs, and it is another example of how public and private institutions can work together for common good.

"It is part of JBU's mission to be a good neighbor and we see this partnership to renovate the track as another example of our commitment and our gratitude for being a part of Siloam Springs."

