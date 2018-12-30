Barbara June Brown

Barbara June Brown, 71, of Conway, Ark., died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born Sept. 25, 1947, in Pasadena, Calif., to Sidney and Virginia Hiller. She loved to cook, decorate her home, help others, attend her church in Conway, and spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brown Jr; and daughter, Marie Brown.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Brown of Colcord, Okla.; her daughter, Stephanie Fahringer and husband Glen of Wynne, Ark.; a brother, James Hiller of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Dec. 29, 2018, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark., with Pastor Mike Ellis officiating. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Kathy Lynn Franklin

Kathy Lynn Franklin, 57, of Kansas, Okla., died Dec. 21, 2018, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born July 16, 1961, in Wynne, Ark., to Ben Franklin and Vera Cheney Franklin. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and two brothers.

She is survived by three children, Lewis Miller of Kansas, Okla., Morgan Miller of Oaks, Okla., and Jessica Miller of Twin Oaks, Okla.; four grandchildren; five sisters, Jean Farmer of McCrory, Ark., Jane Lamb of Vanndale, Ark., Beverly Cozart of Manchester, Tenn., Kay Forrester of Cherry Valley, Ark., and Fay Jarrett of Colt, Ark.; and a brother, Roger Cheney of Mountain View, Ark.

No services are planned at this time.

Geneva Fern Henderson

Geneva Fern Henderson, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at the Earlene Howard Hospice Home (Circle of Life Hospice) in Springdale, Ark.

Geneva was born on April 22, 1932, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Ira and Ora (Price) Vaughn. She married Russell Wayne Henderson, on June 24, 1949, in Fayetteville, who preceded her in death. Geneva worked various jobs including Plus Poultry, Bear Brand Hosiery and the Levi Co., along with being a homemaker for many years. She was a strong Christian, who enjoyed gardening, sewing and reading, and was a Perpetual Member of the Order of Eastern Star. Geneva had a servant's heart by putting others' needs ahead of her own and by living a God-centered life. Her passion was family. She blessed the lives of seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Paul Wayne Henderson and wife Mary of Tulsa, Okla.; two daughters, Linda Ross and husband Richard of Summers, Ark., and Suzanne Smith and husband Rusty of Gentry, Ark.; one brother, Leroy Vaughn of Wichita, Kan.; four sisters, Helen Bungardt of Wichita, Kan., Evelyn Brockman of Wichita, Kan., Lorraine Nash of Van Buren, Ark., and Anna Ineze Janes of Westville, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Renee Dykes Myers, Stacy Ross Dilley, Katie Henderson Blackford, Nicholas Ross, Bryan Smith, Kaleb Smith and Russell Henderson; 13 great-grandchildren, Lucy Myers, McKeehan Dilley, Zoe Dilley, Luke Myers, Stricklyn Dilley, Logan Smith, Paden Smith, Jack Blackford, Paxton Smith, Hannah Smith, Ellie Blackford, Andrew Blackford and Miles Ross.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Charles Vaughn.

Visitation was held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs on Thursday, December 27, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services were held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel on Friday, December 28, 2018, at 2 p.m. Burial was conducted at the Weddington Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Earlene Howard Hospice Home (Circle of Life), 901 Jones Rd., Springdale, AR 72762

Mogens "Butch" Jorgensen

Mogens "Butch" Jorgensen, 75, of Kansas, Okla., died Dec. 25, 2018, at his home.

He was born July 9, 1943, in Copenhagen, Denmark, to Lars and Gudrun Jorgensen. He married Evelyn Kelly on April 24, 1965. He was a delivery driver for Scholastic School Bookfairs and attended Cowboy Church. He served in the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Uda Richardson; and a grandchild, Raymond Aloyo.

He is survived by his wife; three children, Carl Jorgensen and his wife Ruth of Manama, Bahrain, Tina Spade and husband Henry of Clarksville, Tenn., and Donny Jorgensen and wife Wadonna of Kansas, Okla.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Dec. 29, 2018, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial was at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla.

Billy (Bob) Robert Patton

Billy (Bob) Robert Patton, 81, of Decatur, Ark., died Dec. 21, 2018, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Decatur, Ark., to Charles Patton and Pearl Green Patton. He married Glenda Evans in 1956. He worked for Decatur State Bank. He was a member of Decatur Assembly of God Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife; and two brothers, Charles and Dick.

He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Foster and husband John of Fort Smith, Ark.; two sons, Bill Patton and wife Tammy of Decatur, and Bryan Patton and wife Cindy of Decatur; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Steve Patton of Springdale.

Funeral services were Dec. 27, 2018, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gravette, Ark.

James Edgar Small

James Edgar Small, 86, of Colcord, Okla., died Dec. 24, 2018, at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born on April 25, 1932, in Jay, Okla., to James Elmer Small and Almo Marie Gunnels. He married Shirley Clem on Sept. 5, 1956, in Orosi, Calif. He lived most of his life in northeast Oklahoma. He was a field foreman with Razorback Farms for many years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David Leroy Small; and granddaughter, Sydney Small.

He is survived by his wife; six children, Cindy Parret of Lowell, Ark., Linda Dirck of Gravette, Ark., Jimmy Small of Plainfield, Wis., Patricia Small of Oklahoma City, Okla., Esther Tankersley of Lowell, and Mary Keaton of Siloam Springs, Ark.; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Albert Russell Small of Ozark Beach, Mo., and Doyle Dean Small of Yuma, Ariz.; and a sister, Marie Small of Colcord.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 at Maysville Cemetery in Maysville, Ark.

Helen Birdene McNew Troy

Helen Birdene McNew Troy, 87, of Bentonville, Ark., died Dec. 25, 2018 in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Jan. 30, 1931, in Coolidge, Ariz., to Arthur McNew and Lula Estell Ross McNew. She was baptized at a young age and was a member of the Church of Christ. She taught Sunday School, volunteered teaching a semester at a children's home in New Mexico and spent a summer doing Mission work overseas. She held a master's degree in education from the University of Colorado at Greeley. She taught school for approximately 40 years, two years in Deerfield, Kan., and the rest in Cheyenne, Wyo. After retiring from teaching, she worked for the Civil Service for approximately 18 years. She was a published author, a painter and played the guitar.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews including, LeEtta Smith of Siloam Springs, Ark., Pat McNew of Livermore, Colo., Kay Willard of Wray, Colo., Carron Laughery of Vinton, Ohio, Carolyn Burris of Vinton, Ohio, James O'Leary of Athens, Texas, Kathy Carter of Edmond, Okla., Mike O'Leary of Tulsa, Okla., and Colletta McNew of Tulsa.

A Memorial service was held Dec. 29, 2018, at Crosstown Church of Christ in Tulsa with Pastor Robert Prater officiating. Burial was at the Range Cemetery in Hardesty, Okla.

Jeffrey 'Scott' Whorton

Jeffrey "Scott" Whorton, 55, of Rogers, Arkansas, died December 21, 2018, at his home.

Born September 16, 1963 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, he was the son of C.H. Whorton and Fayelene Reading Whorton. Scott attended Catoosa High School, Bentonville High School and Siloam Springs High School. He joined the Navy in 1980 and served our country during Desert Storm. Much of his time in the Navy was aboard the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower Nuclear Aircraft Carrier. After the service, he worked for a Fiber Optics company in Georgia for 14 years before returning to Arkansas. His hobbies were woodworking, calling the HOGS, and riding his motorcycle with the American Legion and many friends. He was of the Assembly of God faith.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his daughter Brandi Trollinger and husband Josh of Centerton, Arkansas; sisters, Barbara Delacerda and husband Jerry of Gentry, Arkansas, and Dana Larkin and husband Jerry of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and five grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Fairmount Cemetery, Gentry, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Kenneth L. Wilmoth

Kenneth L. Wilmoth, 66, of Colcord, Okla., died Dec. 20, 2018, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Nov. 26, 1952, in Decatur, Ark., to Thomas Wilmoth and Grace Phillips Wilmoth. He married Roberta J. Mays on May 30, 1975. He was a farmer and worked for Emerson Electric for 27 years.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Elsie Bayless, Edna Brandon and Wava Dalmage; and four brothers Thomas, Floyd, Fred and Finis Wilmoth.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Kevin Wilmoth of Fayetteville, Ark., and Scott Wilmoth and wife Sammi of Springdale, Ark.; three grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Smith of Houston, Texas, and Virginia Brockway of Hobart, N.Y.; and three brothers, Donny Wilmoth of Cherokee City, Ark., Earl Wilmoth and wife Carol of Cleveland, Texas, and Bill Wilmoth and wife Judy of Winnie, Texas.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs.

