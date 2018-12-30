Photo subimtted Police are looking for a person of interest in a theft case that occurred at the Siloam Springs Airport on Dec. 23.

Siloam Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

Cash was taken from the Siloam Springs Airport on Dec. 23, according to Captain Derick Spicer. The department is still working on the exact amount, he said.

The person of interest drives a white new model Ford truck with what appears to be a Vietnam Veterans of America symbol on the hood and an unknown sticker on the driver's door, according to a release from the department. The vehicle possibly has Oregon tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Detachment at 479-524-4118.

