Since January, Siloam Springs has seen successes, failures and everything in between. Whether it be changes in the local political landscape, economic development that has taken place, recreational and academic achievements of students in the community or perhaps circumstances that are undesirable to most, these things have helped shape the city into what it is today.

With this considered, staff at the Herald-Leader thought it an ideal time to reflect on 10 of the year's most notable stories. Factors taken into consideration while attempting to identify these issues include the level of impact they had on citizens in the community, but perhaps more importantly, the amount of public interest and engagement that accompanied them. Listed below, in descending order, are the first five of the top stories of the year; the remaining five will be published in Wednesday's edition of the Herald-Leader.

General News on 12/30/2018