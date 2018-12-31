Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs girls soccer team won the program's fifth straight state title in May at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Since January 2018, Siloam Springs has seen successes, failures and everything in between. Whether changes in the local political landscape, economic development that has taken place, recreational and academic achievements of students in the community or perhaps circumstances that are undesirable to most, these things have helped shape the city into what it is today.

With this considered, the staff at the Herald-Leader thought it an ideal time to reflect on 10 of the year's most notable stories.

Factors taken into consideration while attempting to identify these issues include the level of impact they had on citizens in the community but, perhaps more importantly, the amount of public interest and engagement that accompanied them. Listed below, in descending order, are the top 10 stories for 2018.

1. Kathy Osbourn — former Town Manager, West Siloam Springs

The city of West Siloam Springs conducted a routine examination of their finances in September and found a number of abnormalities in the city’s transactions. On Oct. 16, the city’s board of trustees placed the former town manager, Kathy Osbourn, on medical leave amid suspicions she may be responsible for the discrepancies.

In the board’s meeting on Nov. 19, City Attorney Jot Hartley announced that Osbourn resigned on Nov. 16. He also said that the city hired Robert St. Pierre, an independent auditor based out of Stilwell, Okla., to investigate the matter and prepare a full report of his findings.

St. Pierre presented his report to the board during their Dec. 10 meeting, which indicated that during the 14 months Osbourn was in the position, she spent $147,110 of taxpayer money. Receipts showed that the monies were spent on a wide range of items and services, including auto-repairs, groceries, gasoline, a payment to a student loan account, a trampoline, a backyard theater system as well as 21 cash advances that were taken out on the city’s credit card.

Following St. Pierre’s presentation, the board approved a recommendation from Hartley to give Osbourn and her attorney, Winston Connor, an opportunity to appear and respond to the allegations during their next scheduled meeting on Jan. 7. At this time, he said the board will have some “items for action” on the meeting’s agenda.

In an interview, however, Hartley said that it remains uncertain as to whether Osbourn will face criminal charges and that this would be up to the board to decide. The Jan. 7 meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, located at 4880 Cedar Dr.

2. “Small Business Revolution: Main Street”

Siloam Springs was selected early in 2018 as a top-five finalist for the location of season three of “Small Business Revolution: Main Street,” a HULU original show. In addition, the winning city would be awarded $500,000 for revitalization projects.

The “Small Business Revolution” team came to Siloam Springs from Jan. 16-17 to tour the area, speak to members of the community and determine whether the city would be a good candidate for the show. It was the sixth stop on a tour of 10 communities that were chosen as top contenders in the competition, and those visiting included a film crew and Amanda Brinkman, a host of the show.

“I love it,” Brinkman said of Siloam Springs. “It’s beautiful. It has a really great downtown. I’m really impressed with the business community. It seems like there’s a great variety of businesses. … It’s very charming, and I’m very impressed with the town leadership. It seems like everyone’s working together for a common goal.”

The number of candidates was narrowed to five in February following a public vote that was conducted online. Prior to the vote, Siloam Springs was ranked fourth below Alton, Ill., Bastrop, Texas and Amesbury, Mass., and Martinez, Calif., was ranked fifth.

Residents flocked to a watch party on Feb. 20 to see who the winner would be, which was held downtown at 28 Springs. Despite the city’s hopes and best efforts, it did not make it beyond the top five and the Deluxe Corporation, the company which owns the show, selected Alton, Ill., instead. In April, the Deluxe Corporation returned to Siloam Springs to hold a small-business seminar on the campus of John Brown University geared toward educating attendees on different ways to improve the marketing techniques of their businesses.

3. 2018 midterm elections

The 2018 U.S. midterm elections shook things up not only on the national level but on the state and local levels as well. For residents of Siloam Springs, Nov. 6, 2018, was a day to decide who would represent Wards 1, 3 and 4 on the city board of directors.

The director of Ward 1, Steve Beers, chose not to run for re-election, prompting candidates Mindy Hunt and former mayor and board director David Allen to run for the seat; Hunt claimed victory by a margin of 59 to 41 percent.

Director Amy Smith of Ward 4 also decided not to run for re-election, resulting in a race between Morgan Scholz and Lesa Brosch. Voters were a little more divided in this case, with Brosch winning 54 percent of the vote compared to Scholz’ 46 percent.

As for Ward 3, the incumbent, Frank Johnson, was unseated by candidate Marla Sappington after she won a decisive 57 percent of the vote. With three new members and three new perspectives regarding the direction of the city, this is significant for the board. The first meeting for Hunt, Sappington and Brosch will take place on Jan. 2.

In a candidate forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 23, each of the six candidates fielded questions relating to a number of issues taking place in the city. A few of the more notable moments involved questions relating to recent proposals to rezone certain residential areas to make way for multi-family housing construction, whether streets and sidewalks are being adequately maintained by the city or whether they were supportive of the bike lane pilot project.

On the state level, voters were presented with the choice between incumbent State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R), and her Democrat opponent, Kelly Scott Unger, to represent District 87 in the Arkansas State House of Representatives. In the end, Lundstrum claimed victory by a margin of 70 to 30 percent.

The two participated in the chamber’s candidate forum and were asked about their stances on several hot-button issues such as abortion, increasing the minimum wage, same-sex marriage or the use of medical cannabis. On all of these issues as well as others that were asked, both candidates walked closely along party lines.

4. The legacy of India Lewis

One of the most exceptional athletes in the history of Siloam Springs passed away in 2018.

On Aug. 7, 2018, India Lewis passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., — she was 36. Lewis was diagnosed in June with stage 4 breast cancer, which spread rather quickly to her spine and other areas of the body. The community was quick to take notice when the news of Lewis’ illness began circulating and in July, Lewis arrived in Siloam Springs with a police escort for a benefit at Creekside Taproom that was organized by her friends and family, where she briefly spoke to the audience.

“I was totally blown away when I pulled in here today to see people I know,” Lewis said. “Future friends, current friends, old friends. It melted my heart. People ask me why I’m still in Siloam? This is why, because of the support.

“I can’t do this by myself. But I can do it with every single one of you with me. Once again, you don’t have to give me anything, just your company and your prayers is all that I ask. … Give me a few weeks and we’ll be out here celebrating this thing.”

Lewis attended Siloam Springs High School and from 1996 to 1999 and stood out for her performance in volleyball, softball and perhaps her favorite, basketball, where she averaged 27 points, three rebounds, four assists and six steals per game. During her senior season in 1999, Lewis led her team to victory in the state championship and was named Miss Basketball for the Year; she was also named the 1999 Female Athlete of the Year by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

She went on to become a Razorback, playing four seasons at the University of Arkansas under head coach Gary Blair, who now coaches at Texas A&M. Amy Wright, an assistant coach under Blair and Lewis’ roommate at Arkansas for two of her seasons there, remembered Lewis not just for her athleticism, but how great of a friend and teammate she was.

“India had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the room,” Wright said. “What you learned was the other 50 people in the same room felt the same way. Her quick wittiness kept you on your toes and her undeniable ability to tell you the truth, that may hurt your feelings, but kept you yearning for more, was absolutely genuine. That was our two-one.”

5. Brandon Craig takes charge of Panther football

On Feb. 2, 2018, the Siloam Springs School Board voted unanimously to hire Brandon Craig as the next head football coach. He took the place of former head coach Bryan Ross, who coached the Panthers for nine years and resigned in November 2017.

Craig has coached football for 25 years, with experience as an offensive and defensive coordinator, and 13 as a head coach. Before coming to Siloam Springs, he served as the head coach at Campus High in Wichita, Kan., and spent nine years as the head coach and athletic director at Oologah (Okla.), where he amassed a record of 77-34, went to the playoffs eight times and had three appearances in the state championships.

In 1993, Craig completed his teaching internship and worked as a volunteer assistant for Charlie Cooper at Rogers High, spending the following year in Fayetteville as director of health and physical education at The New School.

As far as coaching strategies, Craig plans to implement an offense that utilizes different spread and zone concepts, as well as quick passes, which he wants to help players on the roster adapt to, according to a Feb. 4 report from the Herald-Leader.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity,” Craig said at the time of his hiring.

The Panthers went on to go 5-6 in Craig’s first season, including victories over Pryor, Okla., Van Buren, Sheridan, Lake Hamilton and Little Rock Hall. Siloam Springs advanced to the Class 6A playoffs for the first time since 2014.

6. Bike Lane Project

On Oct. 16, the city board of directors voted 6-1 to approve the "Bike Lane Pilot Project," a one-year, temporary experiment aimed at studying the effects of certain traffic-alleviation measures.

Specifically, the main components of the project were called "pinch-points" and "chicanes," and speed humps were placed in between them. The premise behind the experiment was to first observe whether these measures would reduce vehicular speeds and second, whether reduced speeds would lead to increased usage of city streets and sidewalks by pedestrians and motorists.

Seven weeks later in their Dec. 4 meeting, the board voted to remove all pinch points and chicanes, with the exception of one on Harvard Street. The decision came as a result of backlash from some residents living near the impacted areas, which were mainly on Harvard Street, Elm Street, West Jefferson Street and Maxwell Street.

After its approval, a number of complaints were made by residents, at board meetings up until the December meeting, who cited concerns that the project wasn't aesthetically appealing. Many also questioned whether the pinch points and chicanes actually made things safer for pedestrians.

On the other hand, the project received support from a number of residents who also lived in the area, who said that it makes them and their families feel safer in their neighborhood. For the organizations overseeing the project -- BikeNWA and Lane Shift -- the reversal eliminated much of their ability to collect data or draw conclusions on whether the project accomplished its goals.

Data collected through traffic counters for the remaining pinch point on Harvard Street, however, indicates that they are effective. At this location, the average speed has decreased by 5 miles per hour, the number of vehicles traveling at 30 miles per hour has decreased from 19.3 percent to 5.8 percent and the number of vehicles traveling 35 miles per hour has decreased from 2.9 percent to .5 percent.

7. Rodeo Grounds relocation

The city came close to relocating the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds from Cheri Whitlock Drive to Lincoln Street in 2017, but when construction bids for the new facility came in over budget and the sale of the current land fell through, the project stalled.

Delays in the city's effort to relocate the rodeo grounds have been festering for more than a decade. Discussions on the topic began as far back as 2001 and in 2013, the city purchased a 20-acre property located at 2251 S. Lincoln St. with intentions of relocating the arena and accompanying facilities there.

Events at the rodeo grounds are mainly facilitated through the Siloam Springs Riding Club, which was founded in 1944. The club held the first rodeo in 1958 and in 1964, the city granted the riding club a 99-year lease for the property.

When approving the 2017 budget in 2016, the city approved $800,000 for rebuilding the rodeo grounds on the property on Lincoln Street. Then in October 2017, city board members approved a sale price of $382,695.50 for the 11-acre tract of land and passed a resolution that authorized the mayor and city clerk to sell the property to the Siloam Springs School District as long as bids for the new rodeo facility came in under $1.2 million.

However, in January 2018 bids for the project came in at $1.4 million and city board members decided to hold off on the project because of a budget gap.

School board members approved a counteroffer of $440,800 for the property in March 2018, but city board members decided the additional $60,000 wouldn't be enough to offset the budget shortfall. In April, the school district purchased an 11-acre tract of privately-owned land adjacent to the rodeo grounds for a total of $440,000. School officials said the land could possibly be used for the development of a new sports complex.

Requests from city staff to outside entities for grants and additional funding -- including private companies like Miller Coors, Wrangler Jeans or Polaris Sports Outdoors, in addition to state agencies like the Arkansas State Park and Tourism Board -- have been unsuccessful. The most recent discussion that has taken place on the issue was in September during a city board workshop, where City Administrator Phillip Patterson perhaps best summed up the current circumstances.

"So here we are in 2018 and we're still having a difficult time trying to address this," Patterson said. "There's no question in my mind that relocating the rodeo grounds is in the best interest of the city. It's in the best interest of the riding club and in the best interest of the community as a whole, but at this time, I can't find a clear, financially feasible path to move forward to relocate the rodeo grounds."

8. Five-peat for SSHS girls soccer

The Siloam Springs High School girls soccer team won their fifth consecutive state championship on May 18, becoming the first in state history to accomplish this.

The championships took place at Razorback Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas and their opponent in the match was Benton, who they defeated 1-0. They also defeated Benton 5-2 on May 6 at the 6A-West Conference title game. The single goal was scored by senior Megan Hutto in the 29th minute of the first half, and she was assisted by freshman Madison Race. Hutto earned the title of Most Valuable Player, an honor she was also given as a freshman after the team beat Searcy 1-0 to win the championships in 2015.

"I'm really just proud of us today and how we played the whole state tournament," Hutto said. "We played so hard. I know it was really tight. I got really scared and tired. It was our last game together, so we had to keep going and keep pushing and want it more."

Benton's offense started out strong at the beginning of the game. Thanks to senior goalie Sydney Bomstad, however, who made three saves within the first 10 minutes, Siloam Springs began to gain momentum as the first half progressed. After having a point on the scoreboard, the team shifted to a defensive strategy in the second half, which was led by Bomstad, her fellow seniors Meghan Kennedy and Brooklyn Buckminster, and junior Hailey Dorsey.

"We knew it would be a tough battle," Siloam Springs coach Brent Crenshaw said. "Benton's got a good team, good players. ... I knew that they would play hard. We were able to withstand the first 10 to 15 minutes. That was huge. We controlled the game. We couldn't finish goal number two. I think we had plenty of chances, we just couldn't finish."

9. High school cross country wins fifth straight title

The girls cross country team at Siloam Springs High School won its fifth state championship in a row on Nov. 2 at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs

The Lady Panthers placed all seven of its scoring positions in the top 35 for a total of 86 points, putting them 16 ahead of the second place finisher, Jonesboro, and 38 ahead of the third-place finisher, Vilonia. This was an improvement from the previous week at the 5A-West Conference Meet, where Vilonia finished behind the Lady Panthers by just two points. Top placers from Siloam Springs in the day's race included Chloe McGooden, who finished seventh overall with a time of 21:09.3 and received a medal for placing in the top 10.

Sophomore Quincy Efurd placed 14th with a time of 21:43.5 and junior Candy Dubon placed 16th after running a 21:47.7. McGooden, Efurd and Dubon earned all-state honors for placing in the top 17 runners, or 10 percent of participants. Head coach Sharon Jones said after the race that Efurd and McGooden played an important role in the team's overall strategy.

"Chloe ran tight last year, and our goal for today was for Chloe to run relaxed," Jones said. "Our two words this morning were 'calm' and 'confident,' because we are running from a place of victory. We have been there. We won last week (at the conference meet). We just need to do it again, so this morning we just tried to get the girls calm. We tried to get them to step up to the starting line like they would any 5K and just run their best."

This is the eighth state championship won by the Lady Panther's cross country in the history of the program, with other titles won in 2001, 2002, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. According to Efurd, the victory was just a result of the team doing their best.

"We had a big group discussion before the race, and we were all like, 'win or lose we're all in this together,'" Efurd said. "Even if second place is our best, it doesn't matter because we all know that we did the best we could."

10. SSHS District-JBU enter partnership on track facility

The Siloam Springs School Board approved a partnership with John Brown University on Oct. 9 that will enable renovations and resurfacing to take place at the middle school's track and field facilities.

In exchange for shared-use of the facilities, the university agreed to provide half of the necessary funds -- $400,000. JBU also announced that in light of the new partnership, they will be launching an NAIA intercollegiate track and field program in fall 2019.

Provisions contained in the memorandum of understanding allow for JBU to use the track for 12 years, or until it needs to be resurfaced. In any case, the partnership can be renewed provided each school cover half the cost. Renovations for Glenn W. Black Stadium include reconstruction of the sub-surface of the track to replace it with a material more suitable for running.

Other projects will include steeplechase pit and altering the interior ends of the track to make them more practical for field events. School district workers will also be removing the stands on the west side of the facility and renovating the public restrooms near the stands on the east side. Officials from both institutions have expressed enthusiasm for the project, such as school board superintendent Ken Ramey.

"We are excited to partner with John Brown University to rebuild our track into a modern and safe facility, an endeavor that neither of us could undertake without this partnership," Ramey said. "In the future, with our excellent coaches and student-athletes, we can host 5A Conference, State and Meet of Champions events.

"Last year, we had 152 total students participating in track, grades seven through 12," Ramey said. "We sincerely appreciate the relationship and partnerships we have with John Brown University. The shared use of the track and field facilities will certainly benefit students from seventh grade through their college years."

A statement from JBU President Chip Pollard echoed a similar sentiment.

"We are deeply grateful to Siloam Springs School District for allowing us to enter into this partnership with them," Pollard said. "This new track will be a great asset to SSSD, JBU and the community of Siloam Springs, and it is another example of how public and private institutions can work together for common good.

"It is part of JBU's mission to be a good neighbor and we see this partnership to renovate the track as another example of our commitment and our gratitude for being a part of Siloam Springs."

General News on 12/30/2018