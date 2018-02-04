BCSO: Protect kids from online dangers

Mike Capshaw/Siloam Sunday Olin Rankin, a detective with the Benton County Sheriff's Office Cyber Crime Division, uses a member of the audience's cell phone to show how easy is it to find locations that the phone owner has frequented and various other data during a presentation at the Siloam Springs Library on Tuesday.

Within seconds of logging on to social media while posing as a 13-year old girl, an older man asked to see a nude picture. Moments later, another man sent a picture of his privates.