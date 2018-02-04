BCSO: Protect kids from online dangers

Presentation helps parents by identifying apps to avoid and offers tips to keep children away from online predators.

By Mike Capshaw

Sunday, February 4, 2018

Mike Capshaw/Siloam Sunday Olin Rankin, a detective with the Benton County Sheriff's Office Cyber Crime Division, uses a member of the audience's cell phone to show how easy is it to find locations that the phone owner has frequented and various other data during a presentation at the Siloam Springs Library on Tuesday.
Within seconds of logging on to social media while posing as a 13-year old girl, an older man asked to see a nude picture. Moments later, another man sent a picture of his privates.

