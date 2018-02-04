Casey's donation to help hungry kids

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday The Siloam Springs Casey's General Store recently presented $1,800 in donations to Siloam Springs Schools. The money was donated by Casey's customers during the month of January and will be used to help students who do not have money in their lunch accounts. The donation was divided among the high school, middle school and intermediate school. Pictured, from left, are Tara Harris, intermediate school teacher; Sharrie McBride, intermediate school kitchen manager; Randie Tota, Casey's store manager; Becca Lamb, store cashier; Robert Brown, store cashier; Chuck Jones, intermediate school teacher; Carly Geanolous, intermediate school teacher; and Jason Carter, child nutrition director for the school district.