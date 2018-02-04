Chamber celebrates 'explosive growth'

Annual awards banquet reportedly draws record crowd to Simmons Great Hall.

By Mike Capshaw

Sunday, February 4, 2018

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Martha Londagin, vice president of SBA/commercial lending for Legacy National Bank, was the featured speaker at the 88th annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Thursday night.
Dynamite sticks -- not real ones, obviously -- decorated tables for what was described as a record-breaking turnout at the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce's 88th Annual Banquet.

