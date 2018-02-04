College Basketball: Third quarter proves effective for John Brown women

By Henry Apple

Sunday, February 4, 2018

Print item

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Jordan Martin goes up for a shot against Southwestern Christian on Thursday at Bill George Arena.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Jordan Martin goes up for a shot against Southwestern Christian on Thursday at Bill George Arena.

All John Brown's women needed to do to defeat Southwestern Christian was change baskets Thursday night.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.