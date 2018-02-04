Goblins' defense stifles Panthers

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Drew Vachon puts up a shot during Tuesday's game against Harrison. Vachon scored a season-high 14 points off the bench for the Panthers in their 55-30 loss to the Goblins.

Siloam Springs answered Harrison's big run to start Tuesday's game. The Panthers didn't have an answer for much else after that.