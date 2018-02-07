High praise from peers

Coaching colleagues, college teammate and even media applaud Siloam Springs’ hiring of Brandon Craig

By Mike Capshaw

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Siloam Springs High officially hired Brandon Craig as its next head football coach during a special board meeting on Friday. Craig led Oologah (Okla.) High to three state finals appearances from 2014-16.
Brett Rojo
Credit: Courtesy of Tulsa World
Rick Jones knows football. Moreover, the coach who has won seven state championships at Greenwood knows football players. Occasionally throughout his storied career, a player from the opposite sidelines warrants a little more than the usual end-of-the-game handshake.

