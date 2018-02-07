High praise from peers

Siloam Springs High officially hired Brandon Craig as its next head football coach during a special board meeting on Friday. Craig led Oologah (Okla.) High to three state finals appearances from 2014-16.

Rick Jones knows football. Moreover, the coach who has won seven state championships at Greenwood knows football players. Occasionally throughout his storied career, a player from the opposite sidelines warrants a little more than the usual end-of-the-game handshake.