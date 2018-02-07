JBU hosts tech competition

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Haas Hall Academy students Meso Ata, Andrew Younger and Sal Sirigineedi worked on a problem during the 2018 Programming Competition at John Brown University.

High school and college students showcased their computer coding and problem solving skills during the sixth annual John Brown University Programming Competition on Saturday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.