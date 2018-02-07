JBU presents acclaimed classic 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'

By Staff Reports

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Photo submitted Lead actor Josiah Comoama, junior Christian ministry and formation major, transforms into Quasimodo, the pitiable but good-hearted bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, in John Brown University's presentation of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, and at 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Berry Performing Arts Center.
John Brown University's Department of Music and Theatre presents the spring play "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, and at 1 p.m. Feb. 17, in the Berry Performing Arts Center.

