JBU presents acclaimed classic 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'
Wednesday, February 7, 2018
John Brown University's Department of Music and Theatre presents the spring play "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, and at 1 p.m. Feb. 17, in the Berry Performing Arts Center.
