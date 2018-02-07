JBU presents acclaimed classic 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'

Photo submitted Lead actor Josiah Comoama, junior Christian ministry and formation major, transforms into Quasimodo, the pitiable but good-hearted bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, in John Brown University's presentation of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, and at 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Berry Performing Arts Center.

