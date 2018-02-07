Ninth-grade girls clip Purple in overtime
Wednesday, February 7, 2018
The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime and came away with a 35-34 victory over Fayetteville Purple on Monday inside Panther Activity Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.