Countdown to top five finalists

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Amanda Brinkman, right, host of Small Business Revolution, interviewed Kelsey Howard, director of Main Street Siloam Springs, during Brinkman's tour of downtown Siloam Springs on Jan. 17. Siloam Springs is one of 10 communities in the running to be featured on the HULU show Small Business Revolution -- Main Street Season 3. Brinkman is expected to announce the top five finalists in a Facebook live video on Feb. 13. The public will then have a week to vote for their favorite town and a winner will be announced at the end of the month. The winning town will receive $500,000 for revitalization and marketing advice from Small Business Revolution experts.