John Brown checks all boxes for Bos

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Jack Bos signed Wednesday to play soccer at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Pictured are: Front from left, father Stephen Bos, Jack Bos, mother Holly Bos; back, John Brown men's coach Brenton Benware and Siloam Springs head coach Brent Crenshaw.

Jack Bos went through his list of things he wanted in a college. John Brown University met each and every one.