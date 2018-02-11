John Brown checks all boxes for Bos

n The Panthers’ senior center back signed with JBU on Wednesday.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Jack Bos signed Wednesday to play soccer at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Pictured are: Front from left, father Stephen Bos, Jack Bos, mother Holly Bos; back, John Brown men's coach Brenton Benware and Siloam Springs head coach Brent Crenshaw.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Jack Bos signed Wednesday to play soccer at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Pictured are: Front from left, father Stephen Bos, Jack Bos, mother Holly Bos; back, John Brown men's coach Brenton Benware and Siloam Springs head coach Brent Crenshaw.

Jack Bos went through his list of things he wanted in a college. John Brown University met each and every one.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.