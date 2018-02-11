Pearson to continue family tradition at John Brown

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Allika Pearson signed Wednesday to run cross country at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Pictured are: Front from left, father Matt Pearson, Allika Pearson, mother Kirsten Pearson; back, JBU head coach Scott Schochler and Siloam Springs head cross country coach Sharon Jones.

Allika Pearson is continuing the family tradition of running cross country at John Brown.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.