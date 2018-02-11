Pearson to continue family tradition at John Brown
n The former SSHS cross country standout signed with JBU.
Sunday, February 11, 2018
Allika Pearson is continuing the family tradition of running cross country at John Brown.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.