Poor shooting hurts JBU men

Photo courtesy of Mid-America Christian John Brown freshman Densier Carnes drives to the basket against Mid-America Christian on Thursday in Oklahoma City. The Evangels defeated the Golden Eagles 89-66.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Facing a manageable nine-point deficit at the half, the John Brown University men's basketball team was betrayed by its 3-point and free-throw shooting as Mid-America Christian (Okla.) pulled away for an 89-66 victory inside the Gaulke Activity Center on Thursday night.