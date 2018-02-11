Poor shooting hurts JBU men
Sunday, February 11, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Facing a manageable nine-point deficit at the half, the John Brown University men's basketball team was betrayed by its 3-point and free-throw shooting as Mid-America Christian (Okla.) pulled away for an 89-66 victory inside the Gaulke Activity Center on Thursday night.
