Signed and sealed

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Audrey Maxwell signed to play soccer Wednesday at Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla. Pictured are: Front from left, father Joel Maxwell, Audrey Maxwell, mother Amy Maxwell; back, Arkansas Comets coach Bill Bernie and Siloam Springs head coach Brent Crenshaw.

The Siloam Springs girls soccer program has had several bragging points over the past few years, including winning four straight Class 6A championships.