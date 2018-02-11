Tough second quarter dooms JBU women

Photo courtesy of Mid-America Christian John Brown senior Rosa Orpo takes a shot over Mid-America Christian's Alexis Shannon during Thursday's game in Oklahoma City. Mid-America Christian defeated the Golden Eagles 95-81.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The John Brown University women's basketball team battled back to a six-point margin in the second half. But JBU couldn't complete a comeback as Mid-America Christian (Okla.) won a pivotal matchup, 95-81, on Thursday evening inside the Gaulke Activity Center.