Tough second quarter dooms JBU women
Sunday, February 11, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The John Brown University women's basketball team battled back to a six-point margin in the second half. But JBU couldn't complete a comeback as Mid-America Christian (Okla.) won a pivotal matchup, 95-81, on Thursday evening inside the Gaulke Activity Center.
