Defense keys JBU's second-quarter surge
Golden Eagles force five turnovers and control the paint during game-deciding run.
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Jeff Soderquist shouted "Get in there!" followed by "Boom!" as Kimmy Deines' 3-pointer from the corner beat the halftime buzzer.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.