Fowlers' gift completes Mabee Challenge Grant

Photo submitted The new dining hall at Camp Siloam is under construction.

Camp Siloam recently announced that it received a capstone gift of $250,000 to the Feed My Sheep Campaign made by Wallace and Jama Fowler of Jonesboro. The Fowlers' gift completes the requirements of the Mabee Foundation Challenge Grant and secures the $250,000 grant awarded to the camp nearly a year ago for the construction of a new dining hall.