Fowlers' gift completes Mabee Challenge Grant
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Camp Siloam recently announced that it received a capstone gift of $250,000 to the Feed My Sheep Campaign made by Wallace and Jama Fowler of Jonesboro. The Fowlers' gift completes the requirements of the Mabee Foundation Challenge Grant and secures the $250,000 grant awarded to the camp nearly a year ago for the construction of a new dining hall.
