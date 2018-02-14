Hillhouse first Vietnam Vet to join Post 29

50 Years Ago From the Herald and Democrat in 1968 The membership drive of Siloam Post No. 29, American Legion, reached a total of 133 members, 24 of which were new members, the latest additional new member being Dwight D. Hillhouse, the first Vietnam Veteran to join the Post, son of Robert L. Hillhouse, also a member of Post 29.

