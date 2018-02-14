Lady Panthers lean on Vaughn

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Morgan Vaughn lines up a free throw during last Wednesday's game against Alma.

Morgan Vaughn knows she has to produce on the scoreboard if the Siloam Springs girls basketball team is going to make a postseason run. Vaughn -- a 5-foot-5 senior shooting guard for the Lady Panthers -- has always been a scorer, filling up the basket with 3-point shots and hard drives to the basket, ever since she was in junior high.