Siloam Springs advances to top 5

Photo submitted Abby Trinadad, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs, posed with the organization's graphic promoting Siloam Springs in the comptetition. The town was named one of the top five contenders for Season 3 of the HULU show Small Business Revolution: Main Street. Public voting for the event will continue through Feb. 20. Main Street Siloam Springs started a social media campaign on Tuesday encouraging people to spread the word about voting through emails, Facebook posts and tweets using the hashtag #MySiloamSprings and providing a link to the show website.