Siloam Springs advances to top 5

Public voting open through Feb. 20

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Photo submitted Abby Trinadad, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs, posed with the organization's graphic promoting Siloam Springs in the comptetition. The town was named one of the top five contenders for Season 3 of the HULU show Small Business Revolution: Main Street. Public voting for the event will continue through Feb. 20. Main Street Siloam Springs started a social media campaign on Tuesday encouraging people to spread the word about voting through emails, Facebook posts and tweets using the hashtag #MySiloamSprings and providing a link to the show website.
Siloam Springs is one of five finalists for Season 3 of the HULU show Small Business Revolution: Main Street. Public voting for the winner is open through Feb. 20. Amanda Brinkman, show host and chief brand and communications officer for Deluxe Corporation, made the announcement during a Facebook live video broadcast at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

