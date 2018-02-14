Siloam Springs advances to top 5
Public voting open through Feb. 20
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Siloam Springs is one of five finalists for Season 3 of the HULU show Small Business Revolution: Main Street. Public voting for the winner is open through Feb. 20. Amanda Brinkman, show host and chief brand and communications officer for Deluxe Corporation, made the announcement during a Facebook live video broadcast at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
