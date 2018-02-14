Wiebe, DeLeon achieve Certified Ophthalmic Assistant certification

Photo submitted Candace Wiebe and Jeremy DeLeon, of Legacy Eye Center, both recently achieved their Certified Ophthalmic Assistant certification. Pictured are (from left) the staff at Legacy Eye Center: Marci Garrett, Legacy Eye Center receptionist; Candace Wiebe, Certified Ophthalmic Assistant; Dr. John A. Billingsley III, Ophthalmologist; and Jeremy DeLeon, Certified Ophthalmic Assistant.

