Wiebe, DeLeon achieve Certified Ophthalmic Assistant certification
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Candace Wiebe and Jeremy DeLeon, of Legacy Eye Center, both recently achieved their Certified Ophthalmic Assistant certification. Wiebe and DeLeon work alongside Ophthalmologist Dr. John A. Billingsley III at the clinic in Siloam Springs.
