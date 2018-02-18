Fowlers' gift completes Mabee Challenge Grant
Sunday, February 18, 2018
Camp Siloam recently announced that it received a capstone gift of $250,000 to the Feed My Sheep Campaign made by Wallace and Jama Fowler of Jonesboro, Ark.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.