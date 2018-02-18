Ninth-grade girls wrap up strong season
Sunday, February 18, 2018
CENTERTON -- The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls wrapped up their season Thursday with a 42-25 victory against Bentonville West.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.