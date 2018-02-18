Rodeo, sales tax, taxi service on board's agenda

The fate of the rodeo grounds, the rates on a new taxi service in town and an extension of a five-eighths cent sales tax are just a few items on the agenda for what figures to be an entertaining Siloam Springs Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.