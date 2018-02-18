SAGU outshoots JBU women

Courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University's Ally Teague elevates above Southwestern Assemblies of God's Lexi Rich for a shot during the Golden Eagles' 78-67 loss at Bill George Arena on Thursday.

After McKenzie Martin swished her seventh and eighth 3-pointers, coach Jeff Soderquist didn't say a word. He put both hands on the back of his head, elbows out, and simply walked slowly down to the end of his team's bench.