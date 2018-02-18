SAGU slips past JBU men
n Short-handed Golden Eagles come up short in closing minutes.
Sunday, February 18, 2018
A short-handed John Brown University men's team ran out of gas late in Thursday's 77-71 loss against Southwestern Assemblies of God inside Bill George Arena.
