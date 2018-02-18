Voting is underway for Small Business Revolution

n Siloam Springs is in the running to be featured on the show.

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, February 18, 2018

Photo submitted Republican and Democratic legislators, organized by State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87), gathered on the the steps inside the state capitol on Wednesday to support Siloam Springs in the competition to be featured on Season 3 of the HULU show Small Business Revolution: Main Street. The public vote for the winner began on Feb. 13 and ends on Feb. 20. The public can vote once per day, per device, per email address.
Individuals and organizations in Siloam Springs are working together to help the town win the competition to be featured on Season 3 of the HULU show Small Business Revolution: Main Street. Public voting for the winner began on Feb. 13 and ends on Feb. 20.

