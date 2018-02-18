Voting is underway for Small Business Revolution

Photo submitted Republican and Democratic legislators, organized by State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87), gathered on the the steps inside the state capitol on Wednesday to support Siloam Springs in the competition to be featured on Season 3 of the HULU show Small Business Revolution: Main Street. The public vote for the winner began on Feb. 13 and ends on Feb. 20. The public can vote once per day, per device, per email address.