A groundbreaking plan: Homes for homeless

Amy Thomas/Herald-Leader

Four homes are being built in Siloam Springs in an effort to help homeless families become self-sufficient. There was a groundbreaking Thursday at East Kenwood Missionary Baptist Church for what the church is calling "Project Launch Pad." Three of the homes will be 500 square feet and another will be 600 square feet that will house a family of six.