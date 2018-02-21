'Big Box' store suggestions

I visit our local "big box" stores only out of necessity. I am more inclined to support small businesses over the huge chain stores. Seems like every home project requires at least three visits to the hardware store, according to my wife. She usually adds on by giving me a shopping list. Each visit perturbs me that much more.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.