Photo submitted Kassidy Lane, right, posed with Keith Rutledge, former Siloam Springs High School band director, as he gave blood during last year's Blood Drive for Hope. This year's event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, at the high school's auxiliary gym, located at 700 N. Progress Ave.

The Siloam Springs High School Band will be hosting its 17th annual Blood Drive for Hope on Feb. 26 to raise awareness about the millions of people who are affected by congenital heart defects. Assistant band directors Janna and Sean Lane started the blood drive in honor of their daughter Kassidy Lane....