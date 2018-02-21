Blood Drive for Hope planned for Feb. 26
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
The Siloam Springs High School Band will be hosting its 17th annual Blood Drive for Hope on Feb. 26 to raise awareness about the millions of people who are affected by congenital heart defects. Assistant band directors Janna and Sean Lane started the blood drive in honor of their daughter Kassidy Lane....
