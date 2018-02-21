Defending champs edge out JBU men
n Texas Wesleyan held on for a 79-76 win inside Bill George Arena on Saturday.
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
John Brown's men took the defending national champions down to the wire Saturday afternoon, but in the end the Golden Eagles were not able to finish off Texas Wesleyan. Josh Bowling's 3-point attempt to tie in the final seconds was off target and the Rams held on for a 79-76 victory inside Bill George Arena.
