Hope for America

Why did the founding fathers succeed? Can a core of like-minded people re-fashion our future? For the answer, look at the reverse side of a $2 bill. It pictures the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Our founding fathers agreed and came into covenant. Their covenant created a nation. Agreement in prayer creates something. Government comes out of agreement.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.