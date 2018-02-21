JBU women hold on for victory
n Cameron comes through in clutch for JBU.
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Baily Cameron scored 84 points in three games this past week, but perhaps none were bigger than two free throws with the game on the line Saturday. Cameron's two free throws with 4.8 seconds left gave John Brown a 72-68 lead and proved to be the winning points in a 72-70 victory over Texas Wesleyan on senior night at Bill George Arena.
