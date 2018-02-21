JBU women hold on for victory

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Baily Cameron scored 13 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter as JBU held on to beat Texas Wesleyan 72-70 on Saturday at Bill George Arena.

Baily Cameron scored 84 points in three games this past week, but perhaps none were bigger than two free throws with the game on the line Saturday. Cameron's two free throws with 4.8 seconds left gave John Brown a 72-68 lead and proved to be the winning points in a 72-70 victory over Texas Wesleyan on senior night at Bill George Arena.