Kansas girls, boys still alive
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
The Kansas (Okla.) girls basketball team defeated Sperry 65-29 Saturday in the Class 3A Area I District 5 Tournament at J.O. Jones Gymnasium in Kansas.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.