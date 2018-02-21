Kenemore speaks to Civitan Club
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Photo submitted Larry Kenemore, CEO of Stat-Medicament-Disposal Corporation, spoke to the Civitan Club on Feb. 15 about his invention of a bottle that safely disposes of medications. The bottle offers solutions to the Opioid crises and the problem of trace amounts of prescription medications in drinking water. The Civitan Club meets at noon on the first and third Thursday of each month in John Brown University's Dye Conference Room.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.