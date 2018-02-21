Kenemore speaks to Civitan Club

Photo submitted Larry Kenemore, CEO of Stat-Medicament-Disposal Corporation, spoke to the Civitan Club on Feb. 15 about his invention of a bottle that safely disposes of medications. The bottle offers solutions to the Opioid crises and the problem of trace amounts of prescription medications in drinking water. The Civitan Club meets at noon on the first and third Thursday of each month in John Brown University's Dye Conference Room.

