Panthers ready to test 6A field again

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Junior Eli Jackson was the MVP of the Class 6A state finals after scoring three goals in the Panthers' 4-0 win against Mountain Home. Jackson is one of several returners for the two-time defending state champions.

The Siloam Springs boys repeated at Class 6A state champions in 2017, navigating through a tough 6A field to win the program's fourth overall title, joining championships in 2011, 2012 and 2016.