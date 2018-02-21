Target growing on Lady Panthers' back

Four-time defending state champs eyeing another title

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Print item

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Junior Hailey Dorsey fights for the ball with Harrison players during a game last season.
Zoom

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Junior Hailey Dorsey fights for the ball with Harrison players during a game last season.

The four-time defending Class 6A girls soccer champions can't afford to feel sorry for themselves about who's not on the field.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.