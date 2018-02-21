Traffic stop leads to standoff, arrest

Adam Flores

A Siloam Springs man has been arrested in connection with a variety of weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop near Gentry turned out to be anything but routine. Adam Brooks Flores, 27, of 1480 U.S. Highway 43 South in Siloam Springs, was pulled over for a traffic violation on Feb. 17, according to a release by the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flores allegedly "brandished a firearm and pointed it in Sergeant Xiong's direction before fleeing by vehicle."