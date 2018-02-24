City will ask voters for sales tax extension
Board approves placing the question on a ballot during a May 22 special election.
Saturday, February 24, 2018
During its Feb. 20 meeting, the city's board of directors approved asking voters to extend a five-eighths percent sales tax during a special election on May 22.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.